Grime artist Stormzy calls Jacob Rees-Mogg a 'piece of s**t' over Grenfell Tower comments

Multi-award winning British rapper, Stormzy, has labelled Jacob Rees-Mogg a "piece of s**t" after he said the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in 2016 lacked "common sense".

Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., also said he thought Mr. Mogg should resign from his position as Leader of the House of Commons

Grime artist, Stormzy (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg. Centre image shows Grenfell Tower blaze in June 2017.

"Oi @Jacob_Rees_Mogg you need to resign you’re an actual piece of s**t," tweeted Stormzy to his 1.2m followers.

"I beg everyone watch this - MP Jacob Rees Mogg in a nutshell saying Grenfell victims should of had the common sense to escape. I can’t believe the cheek, f***ing hell these politicians are actual aliens," added Stormzy.

In a thread of more than several tweets, Stormzy accused Mr. Mogg of suggesting the 72 people who died in the Grenfell Tower tragedy weren't smart enough to escape".

Mr. Mogg, who is the MP for North East Somerset, made the comments on the Nick Ferrari radio show on LBC on Monday morning.

"The more one's read over the weekend about the report and about the chances of people surviving, if you just ignore what you're told and leave you are so much safer.

"And I think if either of us were in a fire, whatever the fire brigade said, we would leave the burning building. It just seems the common sense thing to do," said Mr. Mogg on live national radio.

On Tuesday, Mr Rees-Mogg said: "What I meant to say is that I would have also listened to the fire brigade's advice to stay and wait at the time.

"However, with what we know now and with hindsight I wouldn't and I don't think anyone else would.

"I would hate to upset the people of Grenfell if I was unclear in my comments."

A support group for the victims of the tragedy, Grenfell United, said Mr. Mogg's comments were "beyond disrespectful".