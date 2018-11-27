Gunman opens fire in Waterside: PSNI Appeal

Police in Derry have appealed for information after a masked men took aim and fired at a van being driven by a local community worker in the Waterside.

PSNI Detective Constable Richard Donnell said that shortly after 8pm it was reported that a masked man had fired a shotgun at a van in Clooneyville Avenue off Bonds Street.

“The blast struck the rear of the van breaking the window and lodging pellets in the passenger head rest. “Fortunately the 37 year old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was unharmed,” he said, adding:

“We believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street.

“Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Bonds Street, May Street, or Clooneyville Avenue areas at around 8pm on Monday night and who may have information that could assist the investigation. Please call 101, quoting reference 1193 26/11/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

DUP Councillor for the area David Ramsey, who was at the scene shortly after it occurred, said local people were shocked at the incident.

Colr. Ramsey said the Resolution NW (North West) community worker was based and lived locally and was just parking his van when the gunman appeared.

“He was just on his way back from the gym and was parking when this gunman stepped out from the lane,” Colr. Ramsey said.

Waterside Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson meanwhile said: “Such attacks are wrong and I condemn it.

“There can be no place for the use of guns on the streets of the Waterside.

“I would call on anyone with information on this shooting incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

The Chair of the Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Alderman Mary Hamilton, has also condemned last night’s shooting.

Alderman Hamilton stated: “This attack must be condemned by all of us. The attempted murder that took place last night in the Bond Street area has no place our city and should not be tolerated.

“It is clear that whoever carried out the attack had absolutely no concern for people living in the area. My thoughts are with the victim of this attempted murder. I would urge anyone with information on this attack to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”