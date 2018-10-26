Hallowe'en 2018: It’s Derry! It’s Halloween! It’s party time! Here's what's on.....

Over the course of the next week Derry does what it does best and puts on the best Hallowe’en festival in the world. Here’s what’s happening....

Haunted Market

Tantalising treats and bewitching brews as a world of wonder unfolds in Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place from Saturday, October 27, to Saturday, November 3.

Kids’ Movie

Hotel Transylvania 3:

Summer Vacation’ will be screened at the Waterside Theatre on Monday, October 29, at 2 p.m.

Comic City

Back at the Guildhall on Saturday, October 27, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. with sketching, cosplay, workshops, video gaming and special guests.

Gaming Orchestra

Whether you’re a gamer, music lover, or want something different, visit the Guildhall on Sunday, October 28, 2 - 3.30 p.m.

Museum of the Moon

Luke Jerram’s work featuring NASA imagery and a soundtrack by composer, Dan Jones. Guildhall: Monday, October 29, to Friday, November 2.

Don't tell anyone!

Samhain Sessions

Intimate gigs under the Samhain Moon in the Guildhall. Sunday, October 28: Lisa Hannigan & Kitt Philippa. Monday, October 29: David Kitt, Joshua Burnside & Malojian. Tuesday, October 30: Colm Mac Iomaire & Elma Orkestra. Tickets: derryhalloween.com

#BringitBack

Strand Omniplex brings classic ‘Ghostbusters’ back to the big screen from October 26 to November 1.

The Dark Tower

Ascend The Dark Tower for an adults only night of music, drink, and scares from 6 p.m. tonight Friday, October 26. Tickets: www.derryhalloween.com/tickets Adm: £10.

You have to dress up for the Return of the Ancients Halloween Street Carnival Parade.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHT: The finest carnival acts, circus and street performers from around the world descend on the city for the spectacular Return of The Ancients Hallowe’en Street Carnival Parade that departs Queen’s Quay at 7 p.m. on October 31 before proceeding through the city centre and back to the riverside for the Fireworks Finale at 8.15 p.m. Accessible viewing areas and parking. See www.derryhalloween.com for full details. FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHT

Spark!

A magical live music and light spectacular with drumming, choreography, playful characters and colourful lighting. Catch it in the city centre from Sunday, October 27 to Tuesday, October 30, at 5 p.m., 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Hallowe’en at 5 p.m. Times may vary.

Kids’ dance class

Hallowe’en dancing at Echo Echo Dance, Magazine Street. Saturday, October 27, 10.30 a.m. to 12 noon. Adm. £5.

Spooktacular disco

Boogie on down with the wacky witch at the Foyle Hospice fancy dress disco in the Nerve Centre on Saturday, October 27, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Adm: £5.

Beware! It's Hallowe'en!

Jack O’ Lantern

Ghostly tales, myths, Celtic history, pumpkin/turnip carving and music in Guildhall Square on Hallowe’en from noon to 6.30 p.m.

Haunted Brooke Park

Pumpkin carving, broomstick making and storytelling from 3 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. on Hallowe’en.

Johnny cash made me do it

At the Nerve Centre. Sunday, October 28, to Tuesday, October 30, at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Adm: £5.

Ghosts & Legends of the Coven

‘Ghosts’ traces childhood fears to adulthood, woven together with myths and ghostly tales. ‘Legends of the Coven’ celebrates the world’s ‘witch women’. Echo Echo Dance Studios. Sat, October 27, & Sun 28, at 6 p.m. & 8.30 p.m. (Over 14s).

@Our Space

Gaming, crafts and music from local talent. Friday, Oct. 26 to Tuesday, Oct. 30, 12 noon to 9 p.m. and on Hallowe’en ,12pm to 6 p.m.

Haunted Pencil

Shaun McIntyre’s drawings of Frankenstein and Freddy Kreuger. Saturday, October 27, until Hallowe’en in the Garden of Reflection Gallery in Bishop Street from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The Return of the Ancients.

Ghost bus tours

Ghostly tours from Visit Derry at 6.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Friday, October 26 to Tuesday, 30. Adm: Adult £8. Child £5.

The Tower of Terror

Face your fear in the Tower Museum Saturday, October 27, to Saturday, November 3, 1 p.m, 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Terror Trail

From 6 p.m. to midnight at Creggan Country Park on Friday, October 26. Adm: £20. Over 18s.

Trail of terror

From 6 p.m. to 9.30 p.m on Monday, Oct. 29, and Tuesday, Oct. 30 at The Playtrail. Adm: £4. Over 10s.

Haunted windows

The Wicked Nun returns to the Playhouse and there’s strange goings on at In Your Space Circus , 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, October 28 to Tuesday, October 30.

City Cemetery tours

Sunday, October 28, to Hallowe’en. Departs from the top gate at 1 p.m. Adm: £5. Under 11s go free.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHT: For three evenings before Samhain, Awakening The Walls sees Derry party with the supernatural to banish the dark on an animated and illuminated trail throughout our historic City Walls. With haunting tales from friends of the past, spooktacular haunted windows, a witchy wonderland and more. Follow the procession of Tuatha Dé Danann along Bishop Street and the surrounding streets. Takes place Sunday, October 28, to Tuesday, October 30, from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHT.

Body, Mind, Soul

The Health, Well-Being & Natural Therapies Expo will bring experts from the worlds of health, beauty, well-being, nutrition, natural medicine

and Spirituality together in the Guildhall on Satuday, November 3, and Sunday, October 4, from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adm. £5.

Choir Festival

The City of Derry International Choir Festival continues citywide until Sunday, October 28. For tickets: https://www.derrychoirfest.com

Hallowe’en @ Creggan Country Park

Saturday, October 27, and Sunday, October 28 - HORRORienteering: Gather your ghosts and ghouls and compete against each other in a selfled Hallowe’en themed orienteering course. Suitable for ages 4+. Adm: £5. Pirates of the Creggan Lake: Ahoy maties! Dress up in your best pirate outfit and join Captain Jolly Jim on a water based treasure hunt. For ages 3 - 10 years. Adm: £5. Monday, October 29 and Tuesday, October 30, and on Friday, November 2, and Saturday, November 3 - The Creepy Quest: A terrifying treasure hunt followed by Hallowe’en games and crafts. Ages 4 - 10 years. Adm: £8.

Hallowe'en funfair

Scare yourself silly on the Ghost Train or take a trip on Ireland’s tallest Big Wheel at Ebrington Square from Friday, October 26, until Sunday, November 4.

SBooky festival

The scariest Hallowe’en book themed festival this year! Verbal will transform Foyleside Shopping Centre with Reading Rooms, magical spells and dancing zombies. Saturday, Oct. 27, to Hallowe’en, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Haunted castle

Meet old faces from the past as you walk through the hall of living portraits to the graveyard of bones, meeting the King and Queen of the Ancient Haunted Castle to find your way out. Verbal Arts Centre, 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31.

Hallowe’en Cyclocross

Foyle CC host their annual

Hallowe’en Cyclocross with fun for all the family. Races from Under 6’s to seniors. Fancy Dress Races and Round 6 of the Elite Ulster Cyclocross League at St. Columb’s Park on October 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monsters of the Deep

Life size and life like whales, sharks and other mammoth marine creatures at the Lough Agency’s Riverwatch at Prehen. Tuesday, Oct. 30 and on Hallowe’en 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Banshee Bikers

Be prepared for a bike ride like no other as the Wheelin’ Banshees descend on Derry.

Departs Buildings 80/81, Ebrington Square, at 5.30 p.m, Tuesday, October 30.

House of Horror

Paranormal activity will be off the scale with ghosts and ghouls who hide in the eerie depths of the foundations of the Walls. Be there if you dare! Runs at the Long Tower Youth Club 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Sunday, October 29.

Little Horrors

Little Horrors at the Guildhall will feature Hallowe’en Arts & Crafts, Spooky Storytelling, and An Enchanted Hallowe’en under the Moon from Sunday, October 28, to Hallowe’en. Suitable for all age groups.

Luminéoles

Le Bal des Luminéoles are imaginary illuminated birds with graceful wings created by Porté par le Vent for the 2012 Fête des Lumières in Lyon. St. Columb’s Cathedral from Sunday, October 28, to Hallowe’en from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

1st light

A celebration of Allhallowtide on the Derry Walls on Thursday, November 1 from 6 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Samhain Live

A new music show that will be broadcast live on BBC2 NI and TG4 on Hallowe’en from 9.30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Zombie apocalypse

Zombie experience including

Laser Tag, Paintballing & Airsoft at Lock ‘N’ Load, Springtown Ind. Estate, from Friday, October 26, to Hallowe’en, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.