Hallowe’en lip sync battle at the Delacroix in aid of FS&R

A charity Hallowe’en lip sync battle is to be staged at the Delacroix Inn on Buncrana Road in aid of Foyle Search and Rescue.

The lip sync battle will take place on Saturday, October 27 from 10pm to late, and those coming along have the option of dressing up in fancy dress for the occasion.

Tickets are priced at £5 and are now available from Foyle Search & Rescue’s offices, Cool Discs on Foyle Street and the Delacroix Bar itself.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the Derry charity, and there will be a cash prize for the winner on the night and lots of other prizes as well for runners up.

Compere for the event will be Gareth McGlinchey, while music will be provided by DJ Tomski.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We want to invite everybody along for what promises to be a great night’s entertainment over the Hallowe’en season, and all the money raised from the event will go to Foyle Search & Rescue so it’s all for a great cause as well.”