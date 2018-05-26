Hauliers warn tech solution unworkable

The hauliers’ association in the north has warned the British Government that technology at the border will not be a workable solution post-Brexit.

The Freight Transport Association (FTA) met with Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, David Davis, Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark and Secretary of State for N. Ireland, Karen Bradley, last weekend.

Its policy manager, Seamus Leheny, stressed that the association’s members needed trade to continue to flow freely across the border, without delays, to ensure business can be supported on both sides of the border.

“Logistics operators are clear that the Irish border must remain frictionless after Brexit, to ensure that trading relationships are protected and business can continue to flourish,” Mr. Leheny said.

“This weekend’s meeting gave us the chance to share the concerns of the freight and logistics sector with ministers, who were open to possible solutions which would protect the integrity of Ireland’s businesses, as well as its borders.”

The ministers discussed their proposed “maximum facilitiation” solution to the Irish border with Mr. Leheny and other business representatives.

During discussions it considered ways in which the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom could be upheld, while reinforcing commitments made to the people of Northern Ireland.

“The Irish border situation is complicated, with physical and political constraints that need careful consideration before a workable solution can be found,” said Mr. Leheny.

The freighters’ lobby insisted that “technology at the border on vehicles will not be a workable solution.”