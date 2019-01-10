Haunting Experience at the Workhouse in Limavady

Believe in ghosts? Fancy spending the evening in the Workhouse in Limavady?

Psychic Medium Fiona Stewart Williams leads an intimate gathering of Paranormal Teams and would be Ghost Hunters in one of Ireland’s most famous Workhouses on Saturday, February 2 (8pm to 1am).

The Limavady Union Workhouse at Benevenagh Drive is, without a doubt, one of the best-preserved buildings of its kind.

The fiddler who played the melancholy melody of Danny Boy, Jimmy McCurry died in this very Workhouse.

However, some sad stories are told by those that still walk the corridors a spiritual reminder of how far we have come regarding our social care.

Fiona Stewart Williams, met the Grey Lady herself, along a corridor on an early Sunday morning before holding a psychic development class at the old hospital. She recognised quickly the ghost who materialised in front of her and then promptly vanished.

Apparently, she was very interested in Fiona as she then later joined her Psychic class to the astonishment and surprise of her budding students.

Fiona is no stranger to the spirit world and has been to many haunted places where she has hosted groups throughout Ireland.

Her latest adventures include a 400 hundred-year-old cottage and the famous Cumber House in Claudy.

This particular Limavady event will be like no others, small and intimate, up close and personal with Psychic Fiona herself.

And if you still have the stomach for it, there’s a hearty supper and a superb array of gateaux are included in the price.

The experience lasts around five hours and the entrance fee is £45, a £20 deposit secures a place or admission can be paid in full.

Don’t forget there’s a Psychic Night with Fiona Stewart Williams in Derry on Thursday, January 31 from 8pm to 10pm in the Waterfoot Hotel, 14 Clooney Road. Be part of an evening of magical mediumship as she brings her new amazing tour. Admission £12.