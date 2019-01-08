Have you seen this bolier?

Has anyone tried to sell you a cut-price Worcester Bosch 25i ERP combi gas boiler lately?

Police at Strand Road would like to know as one was reportedly stolen from a house near the city centre in the run up to Christmas.

Detectives in Strand Road are looking for anyone with information to the burglary in the Princes Street area.

The burglary is believed to have occurred in the early hours of Saturday, December 1, 2018.

Police stated: "Offenders made off with a very distinctive Worcester Bosch 25i ERP combi gas boiler valued at £650. If anyone has been approached by any persons looking to sell this item can they contact Police on 101 quoting reference number 220 of 03/12/18 alternatively contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111."