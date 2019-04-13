Have your say on future of Prehen Boathouse

Derry City and Strabane District Council are inviting people to take part in an online survey to have their say on the proposed redevelopment of Prehen Boat House.

A consultation event has already taken place at the Loughs Agency in March where the public had the chance to give their views on the project.

The Prehen Boathouse provides key access to the River Foyle for traditional user groups while a number of individual users and other organisations use the facility by arrangement.

Sport NI has committed a Stage 1 Funding Award for the development of a pontoon as an initial requirement of the site.

The project brief following preliminary consultation includes a pontoon to meet the needs of user groups, changing room and social area provision as well as site access and parking for water based user groups.

Links to the online surveys related to these projects are available at www.derrystrabane.com/prehenboathouse.

The survey closes on Thursday April 25th 2019.