Have your say on Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

A number of public information events on the proposed plans for the Malin Head Visitor Management Plan are to be held later this month.

Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland are working with key agencies, business partners and community stakeholders to deliver a visitor management plan for Malin Head that builds on the unique heritage and culture of the area, whilst leveraging its position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.

Keys and Monaghan Architects, together with Cooney Architects had been appointed to prepare conceptual design and produce a final plan.

Following a period of extensive public and stakeholder consultations, design concepts have been developed and the public are now invited to come and have their say on the proposed plans at any of the four information events in Inishowen.

The first event takes place from 6.00pm-7.30pm on Tuesday, December 10 at St. Mary’s Community Hall, Carnmalin, Malin Head; and 8.30pm-10.00pm also on Tuesday, December 10 at St. Patrick’s Parochial Hall, Malin Village.

The information events will also take place on 6.00pm-7.30pm on Wednesday, December 11 at Colgan Hall, Chapel Street, Carndonagh and 8.30pm-10.00pm on the same day, Wednesday, December 11 at Mc Grory’s Hotel, Culdaff.

For those unable to attend any of the above information events, the proposed Malin Head Visitor Management Plan will also be available for viewing at www.donegalcoco.ie from Thursday, December 12.

Feedback and observations with respect to the proposal can be made before 4pm on Friday , December 20 through any of the following options - can be discussed/delivered to any project team member on the night of the events above; or by e-mail to MalinleadSDP@gmail.com.

You can also send it in writing to Community Development, Donegal County Council, Carndonagh Public Service Centre, Malin Road, Carndonagh, Co. Donegal.