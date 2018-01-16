Having your say on future of your area

Residents across Derry and Strabane are being invited to get involved in the Local Community Planning process.

Local people are being urged to give their views in relation to eight new Local Community Growth Partnerships.

The partnerships will be tasked with overseeing the delivery of Local Community Plans, which are expected to be published in the Spring.

Community Planning is a new power which was handed to councils in 2015 aimed at developing a long-term vision to improve social, economic and environmental well-being.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh, encouraged people to have their say on the next stage of the process.

He said: “I would encourage anyone with an interest in the development of their local area to come along and have their say on the governance arrangements of the Local Community Growth Partnerships, in particular on resident engagement.”

The sessions begin on Tuesday, January 23 at Foyle Arena from 10am to 11am; Shantallow Community Centre from 2.30pm to 3.30pm; and Learmount Resource Centre, from 7pm to 8pm.

They continue on Wednesday, January 24 at Newbuildings Community Centre from 10am to 11am; Strabane Library from 2.30pm to 3.30pm and Killeter Heritage Centre from 7pm to 8pm.

The final sessions will take place on Tuesday, January 30 at Newtonstewart 2000 Centre from 10am to 11am; Rosemount Factory from 2.30pm to 3.30pm; and Bishop Street Community Centre from 7pm to 8pm.

Residents from any area can attend sessions at any venue.

Citizens, businesses, community and voluntary sector representatives can sign up to be kept informed about Local Community Planning online at www.derrystrabane.com/local plans