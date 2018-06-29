Headstone damaged and cars hit in City Cemetery wrecking spree

A wrecking spree during which youths in a vehicle reportedly struck several cars and damaged a headstone in Derry’s City Cemetery has sparked anger among the local community.

Sinn Féin Councillor Kevin Campbell said the car containing a number of young people struck several vehicles, including a police car on Thursday evening.

Councillor Campbell said: “There is shock and anger in the local community as news of this incident emerges.

“A car containing a number of young people struck several vehicles including a police car and there are also reports a headstone may have been damaged.”

“Those responsible made their escape along the Lone Moor Road towards the Brandywell.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on this incident to bring it forward straight away.”