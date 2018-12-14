Health arrangements over Christmas

Local people have been reminded to get prepared and order their repeat prescriptions before the Christmas holidays as health arrangements for Derry are confirmed.

The Health and Social Care Board said that ordering scripts now will ensure people stay well over the festive season and relieve pressure on services, as requests for repeat prescriptions are one of the top five reasons why people ring Out of Hours.

Dr Margaret O’Brien, HSCB Head of General Medical Services, said: “The Out of Hours service is for people who require urgent medical care which can’t wait until their daytime GP reopens. So we are encouraging people to plan ahead and order their medicine before their GP closes for the Christmas and New Year holidays.”

Self-care is the best choice to treat minor illnesses, ailments and injuries. You can find information about common illnesses such as aches and pains, coughs, colds, upset stomachs and sore throats using the new online symptom checker at www.nidirect.gov.uk. Most of these conditions can be treated with over the counter medicines and rest.

The Derry pharmacy rota for Christmas Day, December 25, is: Gordon’s Chemist, 3a-3b Strand Rd. from 12noon - 1.00pm and Bradley’s Pharmacy, 130 Northland Rd. from 6.00pm – 7.00pm.

Same day appointments will be available when GPs reopen from December 27 and again on January 2, 2019. The telephone number for Western Urgent Care is 028 7186 5195.

For out-of-hours urgent dental problems, ring your dentist and listen to the voice message for local arrangements. Altnagelvin Emergency Dept. is only for those in need of emergency treatment.

Call 999 if someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk. For mental health emergencies, call Lifeline on 0800 8088000.