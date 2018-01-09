Health service boss visits Altnagelivn and praises staff for 'tremendous work' in face of increased pressures

The man responsible for running the health service in the North has paid a visit to Altnagelvin to thank staff for their 'tremendous work' coping with increased demand over the past number of weeks.

Richard Pengelly, Permanent Secretary at the Department of Health, was accompanied by the Western Trust Chief Executive, Anne Kilgallen, during a tour of facilities in Derry, Omagh and Enniskillen.

Under pressure staff have been dealing with huge demand for services since Christmas.

For example, over the festive period Altnagelvin's A&E department introduced its 'Full Capacity Protocol' while there has also been also a substantial increase in out-of-hours (OOH) GP consultation across the North due to the ongoing circulation of the winter flu.

During his visit Mr. Pengelly, took the opportunity to personally thank staff for "all their tremendous work".

Dr. Bob Brown, Executive Director of Nursing and Director of Primary Care and Older People Services, at the health authority said he was "proud of our front-line nursing leadership" and praised their professionalism in coping with the recent increased demand at local hospitals.