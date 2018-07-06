Health staff thanked as N.H.S. turns 70

The 12,000 staff working within the Western Trust have been thanked for their service as the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the National Health Service was marked this week.

The Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen, said each and every member of its staff played a vital role in ensuring that patients and clients are supported through their health and social care journey.

Dr Kilgallen said: “Today is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the many achievements of our NHS over the past 70 years and also take a moment to pause and appreciate the vital role the service plays in the health and wellbeing of everyone.

“All of human experience is shared in the NHS – sadness, joy, hope and triumph.

“It is a service that touches the lives of every single individual at some point in their lifetime and it is thanks to our extraordinary staff – the everyday heroes, who are there to guide, support and care for us each day.

“Our staff all demonstrate a deep sense of public service and I’m proud to say that the great tradition of public service, so clearly evidenced in the past, is being carried on by the staff of the Western Trust every day.”

The Western Trust provides health and social care services to a population of approximately 300,000 people.

Statistics just released by the Trust show that over the last year alone there were 116,062 new or unplanned visits to its Emergency Departments and a further 210,74 attendances with Consultant Led Outpatients.

A total of 2,660 babies were delivered at Altnagelvin Hospital over the year.