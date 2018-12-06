Derry life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates revealed

The Department of Health has published health statistics which include life expectancy, suicide and obesity rates for Derry.

The life expectancy in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area for 2015-17 was 77.7 years for a man and 81.4 years for a woman. The average for the North was 78.5 years and 82.3 years for males and females respectively.

On average, 27 per cent of the adult population in the North are categorised as obese.

The suicide rate for the same council area for 2015/17 was 15.4 deaths per 100,000 people. The average for Northern Ireland was 16.5 deaths per 100,000 people.

The adult obesity rate in the Western Health and Social Care Trust area, which includes Derry, for 2015-17 was 20 per cent. The average for the North was 27 per cent.

A more detailed overview of the health in your area can be found at Public health NI fact sheet 2018.

