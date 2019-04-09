Dyslexic P.S.N.I. officer ridiculed for spelling mistakes but the response on social media was amazing

People from all over Northern Ireland jumped to the defence of a P.S.N.I. officer with dyslexia who was ridiculed online for making spelling mistakes recently.

The officer opened up about living with dyslexia on Facebook on Tuesday morning and used it as an opportunity to reinforce the message that 'not all disabilities are visible'.

The P.S.N.I. officer opened up on social media about their struggle with dyslexia.

"I have been criticised for my spelling mistakes in my last post, and pretty much everything I have written my whole life due to my dyslexia," said the officer.

"Sometimes my spelling is sooooo bad even spell check doesn’t recognise it. It doesn’t affect me but it’s a good topic to discuss.

"Not all disabilities are visible, some people may be upset for being criticised for not being ‘good enough or normal’."

The P.S.N.I. officer added: "Two out of five calls police attend are mental health related, we as police officers and everyone in the general public should be mindful that people battle issues and disabilities we can’t see.

"Everyone has something to deal with we should all be kind to one another."

The response to the officer's post on social media was unprecedented.

"Good on you - I have a son who is dyslexic and I know what a struggle it is every single day," wrote one woman.

"Thank you for sharing this very personal information," added another.

"It's sad but there are a lot of people who would much rather criticise instead of understanding and being kind."