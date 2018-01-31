Foyle MP wants Orkambi introduced to help people with cystic fibrosis

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has called for the introduction of the drug Orkambi as treatment for Cystic Fibrosis in the north of Ireland.

The Foyle MP said constituents had contacted her about the drug and pointed out how it is available in the south of Ireland.

“I have been contacted by constituents eager to see the introduction of Orkambi as a drug available on the NHS to treat Cystic Fibrosis," she said.

“While this serious illness cannot be cured, Orkambi has been proven to significantly slow the rate of decline of lung function, which is the most common cause of death for Cystic Fibrosis patients.

“The fact that Orkambi has been made available to suitable Cystic Fibrosis patients in the south, like in other EU states, yet remains unavailable here in the north, is unfair."

Mrs. McCallion added: “In this regard, it is disappointing the Minister for Health in Dublin ignored efforts from Sinn Féin Health Minister Michelle O'Neill to explore a collaborative approach in accessing Orkambi for all Cystic Fibrosis sufferers on the Island of Ireland.

“The onus is now on the makers of Orkambi, Vertex, and the British Government to reach agreement as soon as possible, before being considered by the relevant clinical authority, NICE, in order for it to be made available through the NHS.”