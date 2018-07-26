New ‘Vision for Women’s Health’

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson Councillor Patricia Logue has said her party will continue to campaign for a high quality system that meets the needs of women and ends gender inequalities in mental health provision on the island.

Speaking as the party launched its women’s health policy document – ‘A Vision for Women’s Health’ she said this formed part of Sinn Fein’s “key focus “ on tackling the “emerging health scandal” around vagina mesh implants.

“Mental health doesn’t just affect women, it affects men and women and can have an affect on any of us at any time. One of the purposes of this document is to look at how women’s mental health can be impacted and how we can bring an end to the gender inequalities that exist. Sinn Féin’s vision in this document is to create a health system right across this island that can be resourced and reformed to meet the needs of women.”