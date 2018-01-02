Stress Control sessions on offer at Roe Valley Centre

The Western Trust is inviting members of the public to attend free ‘Stress Control’ weekly classes beginning on Tuesday, January 16, to Tuesday, February 20, 2018 from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm in the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

The Stress Control sessions are designed for people who want to help them control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem.

The sessions will teach people to ‘become their own therapist’ and participants will be encouraged to work hard at practicing the skills they learn.

Each session builds together like pieces of a jigsaw to enable people to deal with their individual difficulties. Booklets, relaxation CDs and general information leaflets will be also provided.

The sessions are classes and not ‘group therapy’ so you will not have to talk about your problems in front of others. Sessions are open to everyone regardless of age. Everyone is welcome to bring a friend, relative or carer along with them. There is no referral system, just turn up.

For information or to register phone 028 71865204.