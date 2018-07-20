'Two years ago my kids had to tie my shoes, now I'm fitter than ever'

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox introduces us to FF Fitness member Trish McCallister who turned her life around following months of suffering with chronic back pain.

I think this story of our member, Trish McAllister will resonate with a lot of you.

Trish started personal training with us at FF Fitness in January of this year. She was in a bad place physically after a lot of back problems which basically left her crippled in pain and unable to do a lot of things we do daily. Trish explains how she felt in a post she shared with us in our members group,. Have a read as it may help inspire you to take action like she did.

Trish takes up the story . . . "I was a reasonably active 40 something year old. I enjoyed just packing an overnight bag with my two little daughters and heading off. One day at work my legs just buckled from underneath me and I couldn’t walk properly.

"It soon progressed into chronic pain, MRI scans, and a lot of 'meds' to help with pain relief. I was housebound for six months at that time and my husband and kids dressed me, helped me up and down the stairs, helped me do the things I always took for granted like we all do. The simple things were just not that simple anymore. It was a dark time for me the worst I’d ever felt.

Seven months ago I joined FF Fitness, scared, sore, but determined to get stronger! Seven months later I am! I’m doing things that I would never have thought possible a short time ago.

After being eased in gently by the coaches to help with my issues I’m now pushing myself more and more. Going through the door at FF you are greeted, you grab your progress book and you start to work.

"You talk to your trainer about how you're progressing, you're pushed (firmly but fairly ) to do more. What a difference there is now compared to two years ago! I have been on a rollercoaster with my health, both mentally a nd physically. I used to just think "nah I'm not feeling it today". Now I get up, I get going and I get it done.