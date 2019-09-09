Heavy rainfall predicted as remnants of Hurricane Dorian arrive in North West

Potential heavy rainfall and gusty winds could affect parts of the north west as the remnants of Hurricane Dorian arrive this week.

Dorian will no longer be a hurricane, but has the potential to bring bouts of heavy rain by midweek, warns AccuWeather Global Weather Center.

Accuweather's prediction for the coming days.

Accuweather has warned that as post-tropical systems, both Dorian and Gabrielle will deliver a “one-two punch” of rain and gusty winds to the UK.

While no general weather warnings have been issued as yet by the Met Office or Met Eireann, Accuweather has stated that after reaching peak strength while battering the Bahamas and brushing the eastern United States, Dorian will cross the Atlantic with a “dose of rain that will start as early as Tuesday”.

“Dorian has the potential to bring bouts of heavy rain by midweek,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

The heaviest rain looks set to move into parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland late in the day on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

The forecasters have warned that there could be flash flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas. Some minor stream and river flooding will also be possible.

At the same time, a stiff northwesterly wind will accompany the rain with wind gusts of up to 40 mph (64 km/h).