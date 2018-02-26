Heavy snow alert issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning of snow for Derry.

The warning was issued on Monday afternoon and is valid between 00:05 and 18:00 on Friday March 2, 2018.

"There is potential for a spell of heavy snow, accompanied by strong winds, to affect much of Northern Ireland on Friday," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur.

"There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with stranded vehicles and passengers. There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services such as telephones, may occur."

To stay up-to-date with the weather in your area visit the official Met Office website.