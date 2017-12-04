'Heavy snow' on its way to Derry

The first snow of winter is due to fall in Derry on Friday, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are set to drop to as low as -3°C and snow is forecast for the early morning of Friday.

Cold conditions on Creggan Road in Derry in 2015. (Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Presseye )

"Tuesday is due to be largely cloudy with some patchy rain in the west, but a few brighter spells are possible towards the eastern coasts. Breezy and mild. Maximum temperature 9°C," said the Met Office on the official website.

"The outlook for is for unsettled with spells of heavy rain on Wednesday. Turning much colder thereafter with heavy snow showers across the north, but dry and clear/sunny in the south. Windy with coastal gales," the Met Office added.

It's anticipated that temperatures will continue to feel freezing cold over the weekend with feels like temperatures due to to dip as low as -2°C.