Hello Buenos Aires! Evita comes to town

Buenos Aires comes to Derry for one week only as the much loved musical Evita has a special run in the Millennium Forum.

Bill Kenwright’s stunning production of the award winning Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opened on Tuesday, and took the audience on a journey through the life of Eva Perón.

Evita tells the story of Eva’s life, taking you from her humble beginnings to becoming to the wife of former Argentine dictator Juan Perón.

Her journey ultimately led her to be heralded as the ‘spiritual leader of the nation’ by the Argentine people.

Lucy O’Byrne, who some may remember from The Voice UK and The Sound of Music, takes on the role of iconic Eva, and has the audience captivated from the moment she steps on stage.

The show is full of many excellent, well known songs, and a fantastic set design.

Lucy performed the famous ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’, and captivated the audience with her stunning vocals. Her on stage husband Juan Perón is played by Mike Sterling, who has a wealth of experience in the West End, playing roles in The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

The show is brought together by the superb Glenn Carter, playing Ché, who brings the story together throughout.

There was rapturous applause throughout the performance last night, and the cast and band received a standing ovation from the packed out Millennium Forum audience.

If the stellar cast, set and soundtrack isn’t enough to tempt you to see this extraordinary musical, there are also a number of young local faces who are taking to the stage this week. Young performers from the Foyle School of Speech and Drama are also in the run of shows, as well as five Performing Arts students from North West Regional College. Evita performs at the Millennium Forum until Saturday, October 13. Tickets are now available from the Box Office.