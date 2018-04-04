Help is there for sex abuse victims

Tribute has been paid to local victim support worker, Roisin McCallion, for the invaluable support she provides to local victims of rape and sexual violence as they navigate the criminal justice system.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said the work Ms. McCallion does for Victim Support NI from its Foyle Hub makes a massive difference to the lives of those who have suffered abuse.

Speaking after visiting the office with her colleague, Raymond McCartney, she said: “Raymond and I met with Roisin, Co-ordinator of the Independent Sexual Violence Advocates (ISVA) project with Victim Support.

“Roisin and the project supports victims of sexual violence.It is based at the Embassy Building on the Strand Road in Derry. If anyone needs support contact 02871370086 or ISVA@VICTIMSUPPORTNI.ORG.UK.”