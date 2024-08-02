Here's the scene from the hay bale shed which led to a partial road closure in Derry
The incident happened shortly before lunchtime on Thursday and eyewitnesses reported some of the tractor and trailer load of hay on the road.
A PSNI spokesperson said at the time: “Police are dealing with a number of fallen hay bales at the Skeoge Link Road roundabout with the Buncrana Road.
"There are traffic diversions in place until the road is clear. Please use an alternate route to and from the Skeoge area if possible.”
The hay was being transported by a tractor at the time, when the bales of hay become loose, leaving hay scattered across part of the road.
Machinery was brought in to help with the clean up operation and the road was cleared and reopened within a few hours.
There have been no reports of any injuries.
