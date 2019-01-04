Herman Kelly headed party 14/1 to take seat in Euro elections

A new party headed by Eurosceptic Derry-born journalist Herman Kelly has an outside chance of taking a seat in the European elections in May, bookmakers believe.

‘Irexit Freedom to Prosper’ was established last September with Mr. Kelly, a director of communications with the right-wing Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group in the European Parliament, its first president. Bookmaker Paddy Power has priced its chances of taking a seat in the European elections at the end of May at 14/1.

The party has said its objective is the “re-establishment of the national independence and sovereignty of Ireland and the restoration of national democracy to be achieved through leaving the EU.”