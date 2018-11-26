Hiker who fell in mountains near Claudy located safety

A woman who had fallen when she was walking with a group of people in the Sperrin Mountains was located and removed to safety on Sunday last, 25 November.

PSNI Inspector McIldowney said: “We received a report around 12:40pm of a woman who had collapsed between the peak of Sawel and Dart mountains in the Claudy area. PSNI Air Support attended the scene, while other emergency services were on standby.

“Officers from PSNI Air Support was quickly on scene and able to successfully locate the injured woman and take her to hospital for treatment for a suspected leg injury. Thankfully, this operation had a successful outcome and I hope the woman will make a full recovery after her ordeal.”