Hilarious ‘Millennial’ comedian Micky Bartlett at the Alley

Treat yourself this Christmas as comedian Micky Bartlett brings his new show ‘Crucifying Fergal’ to the Alley Theatre on Thursday, December 27.

Micky never got into trouble at school until one fateful day in 2002, and then he nailed it...! Former sandwich artiste, unofficial air marshall and graduate of the school of soft knocks, Micky hates millennials, even though he’s just googled ‘millennials’ and it turns out he is one!

Hailed as Northern Ireland’s fastest rising and unabashedly hilarious comedy star, Micky is known for his warm ups at ‘Top Gear’, ‘TFI Friday’ and has recently featured in BBC NI’s ‘Tight Shorts’.

Since touring with Paddy Kielty in 2012, Micky’s comedy career has gone from strength to strength, with sold out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and Glasgow International Comedy Festival. He has also had a successful run at the prestigious Soho Theatre in London’s West End and is a regular comedy performer at Glastonbury.

“Consistently funny... In years to come, people will be talking about the first time they saw Micky Bartlett” – Adam Hills

“A stand-up natural with great command of the audience and engaging everyman... A masterful way of delivering with punch and style... for a devastating pay-off. Impressive!” – **** UK Comedy Guide chortle.co.uk

“I didn’t see it. I was in the toilet!” – Paddy Kielty

Have a great laugh this Christmas and see Micky’s funniest show yet! ‘Crucifying Fergal’ will be in the cabaret-style auditorium. Tickets are £12 available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com

Don’t forget the Alley Theatre in Strabane will welcome the return of renowned musicians ‘Jazz Gazette’ with their fantastic Christmas show on Friday, December 28 at 8.30pm.

Regulars to the Alley, ‘Jazz Gazette’ are now celebrating their seventh season at the theatre – proving to be a hit every year on the festive programme!

The popular group will be joined by special guest Joan Talbot for an unmissable evening of jazz.