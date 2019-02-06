Hilarious new comedy ‘Is that too hot?’ coming to the Alley

Acclaimed actress Christina Nelson will take to the stage in Strabane’s Alley Theatre when she performs in the hilarious new play ‘Is that too hot?’

The sequel to hit comic ‘I’ll Tell My Ma’ takes place on Saturday, February 16 and follows the continued antics of characters Granny Eileen, Davina Carina and Chelsea Marie as they stumble their way through another year in their turbulent lives.

Roisin Gallagher stars as Olive, the loveable hairdresser, who shares the hopes and fears of her young colleagues.

Written by Patricia Gormley and directed by Alan McKee, the Joseph Rea Production has humour in abundance touched with pathos as the story unfolds in the local hairdressing salon.

Watch on as the characters negotiate their way through the ups and downs of everyday life.

The play showcases how hair salons are part of the community life, where people share gossip and news, over a cup of tea.

There will be belly laughs and tears in equal measure and a very welcome twist to the tale at the end.

Tickets are on sale at www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Box Office on 02871 384444.

Don’t forget the Adult Workshops include Saturday Morning Guitar Club on Saturday, February 9 (10am) and Saturday, February 23 (10am) Landscape Painting for Beginners with Sheila Byrne. It runs on Saturday, February 9 (10am), Saturday, February 16 (10am) and Saturday, February 23 (10am).

For more information go to https://www.alley-theatre.com