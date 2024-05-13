Hit-and-run at Sainsbury’s traffic lights being probed by PSNI
A hit-and-run collision at the Sainsbury’s traffic lights on the Strand Road is being probed by the PSNI.
A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run road traffic collision on Strand Road, Londonderry.
“This collision occurred at the traffic lights at the entrance to Sainsbury's at approximately 5.50pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024. It involved a black Audi Q5 and a blue Peugeot 308.”
Witnesses are asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 1388 of May 11, 2024.
