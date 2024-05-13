Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A hit-and-run collision at the Sainsbury’s traffic lights on the Strand Road is being probed by the PSNI.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run road traffic collision on Strand Road, Londonderry.

“This collision occurred at the traffic lights at the entrance to Sainsbury's at approximately 5.50pm on Saturday, May 11, 2024. It involved a black Audi Q5 and a blue Peugeot 308.”

