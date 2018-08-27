Hit-and-run driver sought by police

A driver who crashed into a car in the Waterside before leaving the scene at the weekend is being sought by the PSNI at Strand Road.

Police have appealed for information following the report of the damage-only road traffic collision in the Lower Violet Street area of the city that is believed to have occurred on Sunday.

Sergeant McColgan said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.05 p.m. of a collision involving a yellow-coloured Volkswagen T-Roc that was parked on the street and another unknown vehicle.

“It’s believed this occurred sometime between 2.30 p.m. on Saturday and 10.30 a.m. on Sunday. The Volkswagen sustained damage to the rear of the vehicle and to its paintwork.”

Police have appealed for witnesses and the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash to come forward with information.

“This is being treated as a hit-and-run collision, and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and saw what happened, or anyone who has information about the second vehicle believed to have been involved to get in touch. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact police at Strand Road Station on the non emergency number 101, quoting CCS 591 of 26/08/18.”