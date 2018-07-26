Home grown acts set to steal the show at Stendhal

The Multi-award winning Stendhal Festival is less than two weeks away and this year a host of home-grown acts from Limavady and the surrounding townlands and villages are getting set to steal the show.

Loco and Jam, Rachael O’Connor, Lore, Glass Wings and Rachel Rane, Emma Lusby and Molly Hogg all hail from the Roe Valley area and will no doubt be going all out to put on shows to remember at their home town festival.

“Having acts on the bill that are from the town is really, really important to us,” said festival organiser John Cartwright. “We hope that the festival inspires young musicians and artists from the local area to strive for more and put in the graft to have their music and talent discovered and enjoyed.”

Loco and Jam are a DJ Duo who play Festivals and Clubs across the globe everywhere from South America to Australia and everywhere in between on a weekly basis.

Ballykelly lads Lloyd Reid and James Peoples are making their first ever Stendhal appearance this year in the Wooly Woodland on August 10.

Rachael O’Connor is perhaps as home grown an act that could play at Stendhal, growing up as she did a stones’ throw away from the festival site in Drumsurn.

Rachael shot to fame being mentored by Kylie Minogue on ‘The Voice’ and since then has toured the world with Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance; Dangerous Games and released a well-received single called ‘Done with your love’.

Currently working on new music, Rachael says that playing Stendhal will be very special indeed.