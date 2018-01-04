Homegrown talent to be showcased at Derry gig

Some of Derry’s finest talent will gather on one stage for the return of Homegrown at the Millennium Forum next week.

The concert on Friday, January 12, will mark the sixth consecutive year of local talent gathering to perform.

This year, Paul Casey, Paddy Nash and Ports will entertain music fans in what promises to be another evening featuring the best in local talent.

A spokesperson said: “Due to popular demand, Ports return to perform brand new material as the quartet’s popularity quickly grows in all parts of the country. Their live show is not to be missed.

“Derry’s finest songsmith, Paddy Nash, returns to perform new material from his highly received new album ‘Gate Fever’ which has been hailed as a masterpiece by critics and fans.

“The musician’s musician, Paul Casey, will once again showcase his new and old material with his usual down-to earth approach letting the music take centre stage.

“A guaranteed memorable evening celebrating the best of local musicians.”

Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk