Homes evacuated due to security alert; ATO awaited

A number of people have been evacuated form their homes as police deal with a security alert in Strabane.

Speaking from the scene of the ongoing security alert in the Head of the Town area, Sinn Féín Councillor, Michaela Boyle, who is also Mayor of Derry and Strabane, said: "There is an ongoing security alert at lower end of Innisfree Gardens people are been evacuated from their homes the community centre is open for those needing shelter."

She said the PSNI were currently waiting for the arrival of Ammunition Technical Officers (ATO).

The PSNI said the alert was sparked by the discovery of suspicious object in the garden of a house.

A number of homes have been evacuated and cordons are in place.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Hunter said: “We’re working to ensure the safety of members of the public, and we thank everyone for their patience at this time.”