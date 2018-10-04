Homesense to open Derry store and create 38 jobs

Homesense, a sister brand to TK Maxx, is to open its first Derry store, with the creation of 38 new jobs.

The brand new homeware shopping destination is arriving in Lisnagelvin Retail Park next month.

The Derry store, the first in Northern Ireland, will open its doors on Thursday, November 1 at 10am.

The homeware-for-less retailer, operates an ‘off-price’ concept which offers unique and branded homeware always up to 60% less.

The new store will open next to the existing TK Maxx store. Creating 38 new jobs in the area, it will offer over 14,663 sq. ft of branded homeware.

A spokesperson for Homesense said: “We are so excited to be opening our first Homesense store in Northern Ireland next month.”

The new store will have a full homeware offering with extraordinary to everyday items, for every room of the home. From gourmet cookware, to furniture, lighting and decorative items, to bedding and bathroom accessories, along with gifts and seasonal décor.