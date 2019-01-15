Hooded man in hi-vis jacket robs van in Derry this morning

Detectives are investigating a robbery by a hooded man in a high vis vest and a scarf over his face in Derry this morning, Tuesday January 15.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “Shortly before 11.00am it was reported that the driver of a red Volkswagen Caddy van had been robbed on Meadowbank Avenue.

“It’s believed the Caddy was forced to stop by a white Transit type vehicle.

“A hooded man in a high visibility jacket with his face obscured by a scarf then approached the van.

“The robber reached inside the vehicle and removed a holdall containing a large sum of cash before fleeing on foot in the direction of Barry Street.”

He added: “We believe there was a build-up of traffic on Meadowbank Avenue when the robbery occurred and we are keen to speak to witnesses and motorists who were in the area, particularly those who may have captured footage on dashcams or smartphones.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 316 15/01/19.”