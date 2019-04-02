Horror as large gang gathers at suspected ‘arranged fight’ in Derry

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has spoken of her horror after hoards of youths gathered in Derry to witness what she said appears to have been an arranged fight.

The incident happened on the Glen Road close to the Cregganburn Park between Rosemount and the Glen estates on Monday evening.

Video footage captured by stunned onlookers has appeared on social media showing dozens of youths running at speed through the area.

Colr. Cusack said: “I had just left the park no more than an hour before and it was as normal, peaceful and quiet with the usual joggers and dog walkers.

“At tea time I was alerted to what was happening as constituents messaged me and video footage emerged online.

“This was very disturbing with hundreds of young boys and girls surrounded two young lads who proceeded to punch and kick each other cheered on by the crowd. Eventually one of them fled down towards Northland Road and the crowd followed.

“I can imagine how terrifying this would have been for the residents of the area or anyone innocently caught up in the scene.”

Colr. Cusack said she immediately contacted the authorities who attended the scene when things had calmed and remained there for a while in case anything should re-emerge.

“I would ask all parents to examine the online footage to see if the can recognise their child,” she said.

“This behaviour is very worrying and hopefully not a trend which is set to continue.

“I would urge all young people who think this is fun and a ‘right of passage’ to remember the very real fact that one punch can kill and many lives, including their own will be ruined.”