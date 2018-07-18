Hosepipe ban set to be lifted

The hosepipe ban which has been in force in the North of Ireland since June 29 is to be lifted on Thursday.

The ban will end at noon.

In a statement, Northern Ireland Water said late on Wednesday afternoon that demand for water had dropped back to “near normal levels”, after having previously been at a level 30% higher than average during the recent hot spell.

“This means our water treatment works, which were struggling to meet this exceptional demand, with large scale water supply interruptions imminent, are now coping comfortably with demand. This allows us to lift the hosepipe ban from noon tomorrow,” said Sara Venning, NI Water CEO, in a statement.

However, the risk of more restrictions remains.

NI Water’s statement said: “Recent rainfall has been a welcome development, and while it has certainly helped our farmers and gardeners, the amount of rain has not been sufficient to have a positive impact on levels in many of our impounding reservoirs.

“These levels have not yet reached the point which would trigger the need for the imposition of restrictions, including a hosepipe ban and do not represent a threat to water supplies in the short term.

“A continued period without rain will see reservoir levels fall further and may result in the need for additional restrictions.”