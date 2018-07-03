Hosepipe ban to remain in place

Local people have been urged to restrict water usage at home while a hose pipe ban looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

NI Water’s hosepipe ban took full legal force on Friday evening, and with no significant rainfall expected for the coming week at least, restrictions look set to continue.

Residents across the North West are being asked to limit the use of tap water to the essentials, like drinking, cooking and washing.

NI Water has listed a string of prohibitions while the ban is in force, and this includes using a hosepipe to clean windows and patios, water a garden or outdoor plants, fill a swimming or paddling pool, or using a hosepipe to fill pond or wash cars.

NI Water CEO Sara Venning said: “We have maximised our water production and need customers’ help to reduce demand. We are asking customers to take heed of the hose pipe ban and stop non-essential water use - using hoses and sprinklers is causing demand to exceed the capacity to supply.

“In recent days our treatment works have been operating at near maximum levels with over 700 million litres of water being put into the network which is some 25 per cent more than normal for this time of the year.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged people to comply with the ban.

The Environment spokesperson said: “There has been a significant increase in water usage across the north due to the rise in hot weather and a result has placed severe pressure on the water supply.

“This ban is in place to protect the water supply and avoid any interruptions and I would reiterate the call for people to use water wisely over the coming days.”