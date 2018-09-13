Hotel altercation: PSNI make five arrests after late night incident - three men treated in hospital

Five people have been arrested after an altercation at a hotel in Limavady.

Detectives in Coleraine made the arrests following the incident in the Drumlane Road area of Limavady late last night.

A PSNI spokesman said police were informed about the altercation involving a number of people shortly before 12.30am.

He said three men were treated in hospital for their injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects - four men aged 24, 27, 37 and 39 and a 36 year old female - have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 19 13/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111