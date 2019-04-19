House parties near university receive officious knocks on door

A number of house parties in the residential streets surrounding the Ulster University’s Magee College campus received officious knocks on the door from local officers of the peace this week.

Revellers were spoken to by the PSNI and agreed to turn down the volume out of respect for their neighbours.

“Police received numerous reports of noisy parties and anti-social behaviour in areas in and around the university,” police at Strand Road said.

“We identified the properties and spoke to the residents and advised them accordingly.

“The university will also follow up with them.”

The PSNI urged anyone with any concerns about noise nuisance or anti-social behaviour to get in touch.