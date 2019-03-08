House ransacked and jewellery stolen in raid

A house has been ransacked and jewellery stolen in a rural area between Donemana and Claudy.

Detectives at Strand Road are appealing for information following the report of the burglary in the Longland Road area on Wednesday, March 6.

Detective Constable Fielding said: “ At around 3.30pm, we received a report of a property having been broken into on the Longland Road.

“It is believed to have occurred sometime in the preceding week.

“Entry was gained via the back door and several areas of the house were ransacked.

“Some items of jewellery were taken as a result.

“I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Longland Road area and saw any suspicious activity during this timeframe; or any strange vehicles in the area, to get in touch with detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 816 of 06/03/19.”

DC Fielding said the PSNI in Derry understood how traumatising burglaries could be for victims.

The investigating police officer said: “We know when a person’s home has been targeted it can be an extremely traumatising experience for victims and their families.

“I want to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to identify criminals involved in this type of crime and bring them to justice, but we also need the public’s help so we are appealing to people to watch out for their neighbours.

“Please, report any suspicious activity you see in your area, whether it’s a strange vehicle or people in the area.

“Every piece of information is vital as it could be the key to catching the perpetrators.

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and which gives people the power to speak up and stop rural crime.