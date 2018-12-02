House ransacked in daylight burglary

A house was ransacked during a daylight burglary in Eglinton on Thursday.

It was one of two homes targeted in the Madison Avenue area.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “One property was entered and ransacked while there were clear signs of an attempt to break-in at the second.

"It’s not known what, if anything was taken.

"We believe the incidents occurred sometime between 8am and 5.30pm on Thursday and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who noticed anything that could assist us to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 955 29/11/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.