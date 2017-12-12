Housing condition survey welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed a meeting between residents of Iona Court, Old City Court and Habinteg Housing Association in relation a number of issues raised about the condition of their homes.

The meeting was organised by Councillor Logue.

She said: “I working with residents to try and resolve a number of issues affecting their homes. There have been ongoing complaints about draughty windows and doors, some homes have damp in them and in others the kitchens need replaced.

“It was agreed that a house condition survey be carried out in Iona Court and Old City Court and Close.

“I am glad to that this survey has now taken place.

“I look forward to results of the surveys which hopefully will be early New Year. It’s vital that the recommendations of the survey are included in 2018/19 planned maintenance schemes.”