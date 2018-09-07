How to become a donor

There are many ways to register as a potential donor.

Local people can do so by register online at www.organdonation.nhs.uk or www.organdonationni.info.

Or you can register when applying for or renewing a driving licence or registering with a G.P, or telephone the N.H.S. Donor Line 0300 123 23 23, with lines open year round and 24 hours a day.

Alternatively download a form from www.organdonation.nhs.uk, print it and return it by Freepost.

Dr Grace continued: “There is a constant drive towards promoting organ donation in the Western Trust and it has been successful. This is shown in the number of people registered as potential donors which has increased from about 25% to 43% in Northern Ireland over the past five years. While this is very encouraging, there is still a lot of work to do.”