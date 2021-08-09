Huge Lion's Mane jellyfish washed up in Inishowen

The creature - measuring approximately one metre across - was witnessed washed up at Stragill.

The Lion's Mane (cyanea capillata) is one of five true jellyfish that are native to Irish waters.

According to the Health Service Executive (HSE) the Lion's Mane is the 'most serious jellyfish in Irish waters' and its 'stinging cells are much sharper and can pierce skin easily resulting in a painful sting.'

The Lion's Mane jellyfish at Stragill.

Stings from Lion’s Mane jellyfish are not usually life threatening and can be treated with basic first aid and pain relief. However, on some occasions swimmers that have been stung by the creature have required hospital treatment.

A sting from the jellyfish can cause nausea, sweating, cramps, headaches and other symptoms.