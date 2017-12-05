‘Huge opportunities’ from Derry-China relationship - MP

Derry’s strengthening relationship with China opens up huge potential economic opportunities for the city, Foyle Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has said.

Speaking after welcoming a delegation from the city of Dalian to Derry on Sunday, she said: “There was a lot of positive engagement around the key assets we have in the North West and very encouraging feedback about the region and the opportunities it presents.

“This relationship has been growing since my time as Mayor and it is great to see it strengthening all the time. I have no doubt that it will lead to major opportunities in the future which will be mutually beneficial for both economies. Discussions are already ongoing around the next step, which is for a deputation from the north west to visit Dalian with our university, local industry and the business sector.”

Based in North East China, the city of Dalian is a global financial centre with a population of over 6.5million. The city specialises in the Financial and IT sectors, and is home to some of the major players in these industries including Oracle, IBM and CISCO.

Mayor McHugh said: “This visit is testament to the ongoing efforts of our local politicians and business leaders to establish meaningful links with China.

“Council is committed to the forging and strengthening of international relations, and as our regional profile grows, we can look towards international markets for the opportunities for trade and investment.”