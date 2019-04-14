Hughes urges people to have play park say

Independent candidate for the Faughan District Electoral Area (DEA) has urged people to make their voices heard about play park provision in their local area.

Mr. Hughes asked people to take part in a joint Mae Murray Foundation and PlayBoard NI survey of parents and carers on play opportunities for children with disabilities.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to complete this important survey,” he said.

“I am also calling on Derry City and Strabane District Council to carry out a full review to ascertain which play parks in the city and district are accessible for children and young people with disabilities.

“Quite simply put, no area should have two play parks until all areas have at least one; and all Council play facilities should be inclusive to all and ensure that there is adapted play equipment to cater for the needs of all our children and young people.

“I would like to commend the work of PlayBoard NI and the Mae Murray Foundation and I pledge my full support to this campaign.”

The Mae Murray Foundation and PlayBoard NI asked: “Do playgrounds in Northern Ireland allow your child (or adult) with disabilities or other needs, to take part?”

They added: “The Mae Murray Foundation and PlayBoard NI are surveying parents and carers on play opportunities for children with disabilities.

“We are particularly interested in your views on fixed play areas i.e. play areas which have play equipment installed.

“The information gathered through the survey will be used as the basis for a new guidance document which will aim to influence the design and development of more inclusive play areas that meet the needs of all children.”

The survey can be completed at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MMFPBParentsCarers before April 30, 2019.

PlayBoard is an independent charity and the lead organisation for the development and promotion of children and young people’s play in the North.

A membership organisation it works closely with and provide support to over 100 member groups, all of whom are committed to helping us to achieve our goal of developing quality play opportunities that improve children and young people’s lives across the North.

More information can be found at the group’s website: https://www.playboard.org