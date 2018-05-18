Human rights groups ‘call out’ May on legacy

A Derry-based human rights group has signed up to an advertisement in a daily newspaper “calling out” British Prime Minister Theresa May for misleading Parliament on investigations into conflict-related deaths in NI.

The Pat Finucane Centre, alongside Relatives for Justice and Justice for the Forgotten, sponsored the half-page notice in an edition of ‘The Guardian’.

The text highlights the “false and misleading” comments made in the House of Commons recently by Theresa May on the issue of legacy investigations.

Mrs May claimed that only former police officers and British soldiers were being investigated in Troubles-related probes.

The advertisement in ‘The Guardian’ brands the claims “blatantly untrue” and in direct contradiction to statistics provided both by police and prosecution services.

Her comments are, reads the ad, “a gross distortion” of the truth and “rather than challenging the myths and disinformation, you have added to them,”

The advertisement ends with a direct question to PM May: “Is this not a resigning matter?”

Earlier this week, PSNI chief constable George Hamilton said Mrs May’s remarks were not borne out by statistics.

“We’re knocking lots of doors of people who were involved in terrorist activity and certainly beyond the police and military,” he said.